April 7 Bavaria Industries Group Ag

* Net asset value of Bavaria Group increased by 10 pct to 375.3 million euros ($399.21 million) per end 2016 (2015 342.3 million euros)

* All portfolio companies combined had a net loss in 2016 of 3.8 million euros, while in previous year they had a net profit of 8.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9401 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)