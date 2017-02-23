BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 23 Bavarian Nordic A/S:
* Updated Phase 1 Data Show Bavarian Nordic's Vaccine Candidate Induces a Broad and Durable Immune Response against RSV
* Says antibody levels maintained against multiple targets 6 months post vaccination
* Additional T cell data confirms broad activity against all 5 RSV targets included in the vaccine
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.