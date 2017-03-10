WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Bavarian Nordic A/S:
* Announces collaboration to evaluate CV301 and tecentriq in bladder cancer
* Agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche) whereby Roche has agreed to supply their PD-L1 blocking antibody Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for a clinical study combining Bavarian Nordic's cancer vaccine, CV301, and Tecentriq in patients with urothelial carcinoma, or bladder cancer
* Roche has committed to supplying Tecentriq to Bavarian Nordic during the phase 2 trial
* Bavarian Nordic will be responsible for conducting clinical trial, and both companies will share data from trial
* Bavarian Nordic continues to retain all commercial rights to CV301
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.