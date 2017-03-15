WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Bavarian Nordic A/S:
* FY revenue 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($145 million) versus 1.02 billion crowns year ago
* FY EBIT 33.0 million crowns versus 1.6 million crowns year ago
* In 2017 sees revenue of 1.30 billion crowns
* In 2017 sees EBIT of 350 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9944 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.