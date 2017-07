July 27 (Reuters) - BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF VACCINE REGIMENS AGAINST HIV-1 AND HEPATITIS B

* TOTAL POTENTIAL DEAL VALUE UP TO $879 MILLION INCLUDING UPFRONT, EQUITY INVESTMENT AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)