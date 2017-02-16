Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 BAWAG PSK:
* Says 2016 net profit 484 million euros, 2016 NII 730 million eur
* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 15.1 percent at end-2016
* Says we are in the process of looking at a few inorganic opportunities, mainly in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region, that will expedite our growth plans
* Says 2016 npl ratio 2.0 percent
* Says 2017 SREP requirement is 8 percent, plus 1 percent pillar 2 guidance
* Says targets pre-tax profit of more than 500 million eur, CET 1 ratio of more than 12 percent, ROTE of more than 16 percent in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.