Feb 16 BAWAG PSK:

* Says 2016 net profit 484 million euros, 2016 NII 730 million eur

* Says fully loaded CET 1 ratio 15.1 percent at end-2016

* Says we are in the process of looking at a few inorganic opportunities, mainly in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region, that will expedite our growth plans

* Says 2016 npl ratio 2.0 percent

* Says 2017 SREP requirement is 8 percent, plus 1 percent pillar 2 guidance

* Says targets pre-tax profit of more than 500 million eur, CET 1 ratio of more than 12 percent, ROTE of more than 16 percent in 2017