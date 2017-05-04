GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Baxter International Inc:
* in April 2017, co became aware of criminal investigation by U.S. DOJ, antitrust division and federal jury in U.S. District court for eastern district of Pennsylvania-filing
* co and employee received subpoenas regarding manufacturing, selling, pricing and shortages of intravenous solutions and containers Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pEVJpU) Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.