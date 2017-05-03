BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter International Inc - received guidance from FDA clarifying regulatory pathway for new peritoneal dialysis technology
* Baxter International Inc - Baxter plans to have first patient on therapy with new system, as part of a clinical trial in 2018
* Baxter International Inc - regulatory submission is expected in 2019 for new peritoneal dialysis technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results