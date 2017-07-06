FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Baxter, Ramot at Tel Aviv university and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center partner to bring new surgical innovations worldwide
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Baxter, Ramot at Tel Aviv university and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center partner to bring new surgical innovations worldwide

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* Baxter, Ramot at Tel Aviv University and Tel Aviv Sourasky medical center partner to bring new surgical innovations worldwide

* Baxter International Inc says additional details of agreements were not disclosed

* Baxter -under terms, will exclusively license TAU technology innovation momentum fund technology in one license agreement

* Baxter -under terms, will exclusively TAU and TASMC technology in second license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.