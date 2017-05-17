Two Dutch journalists kidnapped in Colombia by ELN rebels
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.
May 17BayCurrent Consulting Inc
* Says it will repurchase up to 400,000 shares, representing 2.6 percent of outstanding
* Says share repurchase up to 800 million yen in total
* Says repurchase period from June 1 to Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/K5OlmE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.
* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Jasdaq on June 20