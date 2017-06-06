US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 6 Bayer Cropscience Ltd:
* Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company
* Says approved a buyback proposal of upto 1 million shares of 10 rupees each
* Says approved buyback proposal at a price of 4900 rupees per share aggregating to 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)