March 1 Bayer

* Says has reduced its holding in Covestro from 64.2 percent to 53.3 percent

* Says Places Covestro shares at 66.50 euros apiece

* Says still expects a mid-single-digit percentage increase in core earnings per share from continuing operations in 2017

* Says Covestro will continue to be fully consolidated in Bayer’s statement of financial position

* Source text: here