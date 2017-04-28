UPDATE 1-Ontario regulator penalizes two former Home Capital brokers
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario last year penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers for breaking rules on mortgage lending.
April 28 Bayer AG CEO at AGM
* Says assumes that there will still be considerable competition even after Monsanto deal is completed Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario last year penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers for breaking rules on mortgage lending.
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)