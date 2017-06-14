BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Baytacare Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Co, Zhonghe Beidou, Longyuan Shanzhuang And Zhongsheng Huifu entered into jv agreement
* Registered capital of project company is rmb50 million
* co, Zhonghe Beidou, Longyuan Shanzhuang, Zhongsheng Huifu shall hold equity interests as to 40%, 35%, 20% and 5% respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* U.S. hospital stocks surge after legislation unveiled (New throughout, adds Trump, Obama comment, updated stock information)