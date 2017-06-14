June 14 Baytacare Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Co, Zhonghe Beidou, Longyuan Shanzhuang And Zhongsheng Huifu entered into jv agreement

* Registered capital of project company is rmb50 million

* co, Zhonghe Beidou, Longyuan Shanzhuang, Zhongsheng Huifu shall hold equity interests as to 40%, 35%, 20% and 5% respectively