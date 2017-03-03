March 3 BayWa AG:
* FY revenue 15.3 billion euros ($16.10 billion)
* Generated revenues of around 15.3 billion euros in
financial year 2016, thereby posting a slight increase (2015:
14.9 billion euros)
* In 2016, group generated EBIT of 144.7 million euros
(2015: 158.1 million euros).
* Keeping group's dividend stable and paying 0.85 euros per
share - same dividend paid for 2015
* Positive prospects overall, in agricultural trade as well,
lead us to expect significant increases in earnings again in
2017
($1 = 0.9504 euros)
