BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Baywa AG:
* Baywa sets up a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates
* Has entered into several agreements with Al Dahra Agriculture LLC and al Dahra National Investments LLC having their seats in Abu Dhabi, in connection with foundation of a joint venture company in Abu Dhabi
* Joint venture company is meant to build greenhouses in Arab country in order to market premium fruit vegetables such as tomatoes in United Arab Emirates in future
* Baywa will provide a loan amounting to approximately 30 million euros ($31.78 million) for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie