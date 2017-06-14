BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 14 Bb Healthcare Trust Plc
* BB Healthcare Trust - issued 900,000 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* BB Healthcare Trust - the ordinary shares will be issued at a price of 115.3 pence per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28