BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects house price appreciation to be over 5 pct for 2017
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017
May 23 B&B Tools
* Says to propose its shares in subsidiary Momentum Group be distributed to the shareholders of B&B TOOLS and that Momentum Group's shares be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm
* Says an extraordinary General Meeting will be held on June 14 and the first day of trading in Momentum Group's Class B shares is expected to take place on June 21
* Provided that the EGM resolves to carry out the distribution, the company's current President & CEO, Ulf Lilius, will step down from his position and instead assume the role of President & CEO of Momentum Group and the Board intends to appoint the company's current Executive Vice President, Pontus Boman, as the new President & CEO of B&B TOOLS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, June 23 Argentine online marketplace Mercado Libre Inc plans to provide working-capital loans to entrepreneurs in Brazil and Mexico this year, expanding on a program the company launched in its homeland last month.