a day ago
BRIEF-BBGI says signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 6:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-BBGI says signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - BBGI SICAV SA:

* Signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit to invest in investment vehicle which will hold equity interests in 5 PPP projects in Canada

* Raised total commitment amount available under its existing credit facility with ING Bank and KFW Ipex-Bank from £110 million to £180 million

* Agreed total cash consideration payable by company for five initial project interests is expected to be approximately C$208 million

* Cash consideration will be funded from company's existing cash resources and drawings under its extended credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

