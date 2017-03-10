UPDATE 1-Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
March 10 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 14.2 percent y/y at 884.4 million yuan ($127.92 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ma8ODz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.