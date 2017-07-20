BRIEF-BB&T Corp says entered into accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $920 mln of BB&T's common stock - SEC Filing

July 20 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp

* BB&T Corp - On July 20, co entered into accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $920 million of BB&T's common stock - SEC Filing

* BB&T Corp - Repurchase is part of company's previously authorized program to repurchase up to $1.88 billion of company's common stock

* BB&T Corp - BB&T will receive an initial delivery of common shares representing approximately 80% of expected total to be repurchased