BRIEF-BB&T Q2 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

July 20 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp:

* BB&T reports record second quarter earnings; performance driven by record quarterly revenues

* Q2 earnings per share $0.78 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 revenue rose 3.9 percent to $2.9 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BB&T Corp - taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.9 billion for Q2, up $75 million from Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly average loans and leases held for investment were $143.1 billion compared to $142.0 billion for Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly average deposits were $160.3 billion compared to $161.4 billion for Q1 of 2017

* Says ‍tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.1 percent in quarter ​

* BB&T Corp - ‍incurred pre-tax merger-related and restructuring charges of $10 million ($6 million after tax)​ in quarter

* Qtrly net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was up $26 million

* BB&T Corp - qtrly taxable equivalent net interest income $$ 1,675 million versus. $ 1,649 million last quarter

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $135 million, compared to $111 million in the earlier quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: