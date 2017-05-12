BRIEF-C2FO announces 5-yr partnership extension with Tech Data Corp
* C2FO announces five-year global partnership extension with Tech Data Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 B&C SPEAKERS SPA:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 9.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* WITH REGARD TO THE FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR 2017, THE COMPANY MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT THIS WILL REPRESENT A CONSOLIDATION YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's thriving car industry could be permanently damaged and its supply chains crippled if the country falls out of the European Union without an interim deal, senior executives warned on Tuesday.