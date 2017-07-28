FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BCB Bancorp announces revised second quarter earnings
July 28, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-BCB Bancorp announces revised second quarter earnings

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - BCB Bancorp Inc:

* BCB Bancorp, inc. Announces revised second quarter earnings

* Revised basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.21 for three months ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 net income revision resulted from an order, dated July 5 requiring co to pay $1.0 million in relation to shareholder class action lawsuit

* On July 26, management determined that an accrual of amount set forth in the order should be recorded as an expense in Q2 of 2017

* Accounting guidance indicates potential future recoveries of insurance refunds to be recognized as income when recovery is more definitive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

