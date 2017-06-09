BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 9 Bcbg Max Azria Group Inc
* BCBG reaches agreement on comprehensive restructuring
* BCBG Max Azria Group - co, affiliates reached agreement on restructuring which contemplates sale of substantially all assets of co through chapter 11 plan
* BCBG Max Azria - marquee to buy intellectual property associated with bcbg brand, global brands to buy certain of assets associated with bcbg business
* BCBG Max Azria group- agreement contemplates sale of assets of co through chapter 11 plan to marquee brands llc, global brands group holding ltd
* BCBG Max Azria group - marquee and global brands intend to continue to operate a substantial majority of bcbg's core businesses as a going concern
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention