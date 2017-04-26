BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Becton Dickinson And Co:
* Becton Dickinson And Co - has non-exclusively licensed its patented stochastic labelling technology to Roche for multiple commercial applications
* Becton Dickinson And Co - specific financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results