New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 BDF SA:
* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolves to sell Black Diamond Fund, VTG sp. z o.o. (VTG) and Inspirio sp. z o.o. (Inspirio)
* Decides to sell Inspirio shares for no less than 1.2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.