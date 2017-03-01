BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
March 1 BDO Leasing And Finance Inc
* Fy net profit 570 million pesos versus 555.6 million pesos
* Fy revenue 2.85 billion pesos versus 2.61 billion pesos
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million