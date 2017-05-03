BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Bdo Leasing And Finance Inc:
* Net income of 144 million pesos in first quarter
* Qtrly operating revenue 706.9 million pesos versus 652.8 million pesos
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.