July 31 (Reuters) - BDO Unibank Inc

* Posted 13.3 billion pesos in net income in the first six months of 2017

* HY net interest income went up by 22 pct to 38.6 billion pesos‍​

* As at June 30, gross non-performing loan (npl) ratio steady at 1.3 pct

* As at June 30, capital adequacy ratio (car) and common equity tier 1 ratio at 15.7 pct and 14.0 pct, respectively