Feb 17 Be Think Solve Execute SpA:

* Acquires 60 pct stake in Paystrat, a Spanish payments strategy consultancy

* Purchase price for 60 pct share capital was set at 180,000 euros ($191,988.00)

* Agreement foresees an option to acquire the residual 40 pct in two further steps: 20 pct by Dec. 2021 and 20 pct by Dec. 2025