BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM
Feb 17 Be Think Solve Execute SpA:
* Acquires 60 pct stake in Paystrat, a Spanish payments strategy consultancy
* Purchase price for 60 pct share capital was set at 180,000 euros ($191,988.00)
Agreement foresees an option to acquire the residual 40 pct in two further steps: 20 pct by Dec. 2021 and 20 pct by Dec. 2025
* Refers to article entitled "DFTZS KL Internet City could be Revenue Asia's new core business" posted in the edge on may 29