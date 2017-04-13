UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Be Think Solve Execute SpA:
* Raises to 90 percent its stake in unit Targit GMBH renaming it Be TSE GMBH
* Price of the acquisition of a 23.33 percent stake in Targit GMBH is 2.08 million euros ($2.22 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9386 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.