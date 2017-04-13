April 13 Be Think Solve Execute SpA:

* Raises to 90 percent its stake in unit Targit GMBH renaming it Be TSE GMBH

* Price of the acquisition of a 23.33 percent stake in Targit GMBH is 2.08 million euros ($2.22 million)