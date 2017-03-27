March 27 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc

* Beacon Roofing Supply announces settlement of litigation against SRS Distribution, Inc.

* Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - business terms of confidential settlement agreement with SRS were not made publicly available.

* Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - litigation remains pending against two former SRS employees who Beacon also named as defendants in lawsuit

* Beacon Roofing Supply- reached settlement agreement with SRS Distribution in litigation filed by co in 2014 in Miami-Dade county, Florida Circuit Court