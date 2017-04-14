BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Beaglee Inc
* Says it received notice from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., confirming shares subscription
* Says it will issue 152,900 news shares at the price of 1,547 yen per share, or for 236.5 million yen in total, private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
* Says subscription date April 18 and payment date April 19
* Proceeds is used for financial instrument and advertising expense
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: