April 14 Beaglee Inc

* Says it received notice from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., confirming shares subscription

* Says it will issue 152,900 news shares at the price of 1,547 yen per share, or for 236.5 million yen in total, private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

* Says subscription date April 18 and payment date April 19

* Proceeds is used for financial instrument and advertising expense

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rJG2ll

