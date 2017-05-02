Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
May 2 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $53.7 million
* Beasley broadcast group inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock