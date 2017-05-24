May 24 Beaufield Resources Inc:
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the
urban-windfall sector
* Announce acquisition of a 100pct interest in 299 hectare
windfall east project from alto ventures ltd
* Beaufield will pay alto $300,000 cash
* Beaufield will issue 2.75 million beaufield shares to alto
* Beaufield Resources - Alto will retain a 1pct net smelter
return royalty on property with buyback provision for 0.5pct of
NSR by beaufield for $1 million
* Beaufield will subscribe for 2.9 million shares of ALTO at
a price of $0.12 per share for proceeds of $350,000
