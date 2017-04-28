BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Beauty Forever Co Ltd :
* Says it revises FY 2016 dividend payment plan as to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.52 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jkLhp5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives