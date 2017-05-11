May 11 Beazley Plc:

* Q1 gross premiums written reduced by 2% to $573m

* Q1 premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1%

* Says year to date investment return of 0.9%

* Says specialty lines achieved premium growth of 6% year on year, writing $277m in first three months of 2017

* Expects combined ratio for first half of year to be broadly in line with our long term average

* Says investment income for three months to 31 march 2017 was $42.5m