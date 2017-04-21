BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Bebe Stores Inc
* Bebe Stores-On April 18 entered into consulting agreement to, sell all merchandise and inventory owned by co, certain units in existing retail stores
* Bebe Stores Inc- Company currently anticipates that it will close all of stores by end of May 2017
* Bebe Stores - Expects to recognize impairment charge of approximately $20 million, net of deferred rent and other credits, as a result of closing stores
* Bebe Stores Inc- Impairment charge will be recorded in third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2pYDIQM] Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.