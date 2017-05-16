May 16 Bebe Stores Inc
* Bebe Stores says loss per share $6.41 for quarter ended
April 1, 2017; qtrly net sales $65.7 million versus $79.9
million
* Bebe Stores says believes termination payments to be in
range of about $60 to $65 million related to sale of inventory
and store fixtures - SEC filing
* Recorded $9.2 million in expense in quarter ended April 1,
2017 for lease termination payments related to settlements
within the fiscal quarter
* Also intends to transfer www.bebe.com domain name, its
social media accounts, its international wholesale agreements to
joint venture
* Bebe Stores says JV intends to license www.bebe.com domain
name, social media accounts, international wholesale agreements
to 1 or more third parties
* Bebe Stores says expects to terminate employment of all or
substantially all of its employees over coming months as its
operations wind-down
* Bebe Stores says expects to pay severance, accrued
vacation and stay-on bonuses in the range of approximately $7 to
$10 million
* Bebe stores says in order to fund lease termination
payments, severance payments, and future operations, co plans to
sell its real estate assets
* Assuming co is successful with restructuring efforts,
expects to cease to have any retail operations, to instead
manage investment in JV
* Bebe Stores says does not expect to incur a loss on the
sale of its real estate holdings
* Bebe Stores says expects proceeds from sale of real
estate, existing cash & equivalents will be sufficient to pay
costs associated with restructuring
* Bebe Stores says is negotiating with third party to obtain
bridge financing to meet agreed upon obligations associated with
lease termination agreements
* Bebe Stores says believes cash and cash equivalents on
hand will be sufficient to meet capital and operating
requirements for at least next 12 months
* Recorded impairment charges of $8.7 million for quarter
ended April 1, related to long-lived assets in store fleet for
stores with positive net carrying value
* Recorded further impairment charges of about $12.9 million
related to long-lived assets at corporate head offices and
distribution center
