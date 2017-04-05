Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Bebe Stores Inc
* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
* Continuing to explore options with respect to its remaining stores
* Bebe Stores - Co to incur impairment charge related to closed stores of about $2.0 million, will make termination payment to landlord of about $7.4 million Source text: [bit.ly/2oEpW8I] Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)