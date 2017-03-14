March 14 Bechtle AG
* Resolved today to propose to Annual General Meeting on
June 1 to increase issued capital of company from corporate
funds by so-called scrip issue to existing shareholders of
company
* One new no-par share is to be issued to shareholders for
each existing no-pare share
* Both issued capital and number of issued shares are to be
doubled
* However proportionate amount of individual shares in
issued capital is to continue to be 1.00 euros ($1.06)
* Market price level of individual Bechtle shares will
reduce accordingly, without affecting real value of
shareholders' shareholdings
* Will also propose to AGM to distribute a dividend of 1.50
euros to shareholders for fiscal year 2016
* Took policy decision to start a share buyback programme
* Buy-back is to begin at earliest after conclusion of
capital increase out of corporate funds and scrip issue
