BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Bechtle Ag
* FY pretax profit rose 12.1 percent to 145.1 million euros ($155.45 million)
* Dividend 1.50 euros per share
* Is confident that 2017 will be a good year
* Revenue and earnings are again expected to increase significantly in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.