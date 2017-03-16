March 16 Bechtle Ag

* FY pretax profit rose 12.1 percent to 145.1 million euros ($155.45 million)

* Dividend 1.50 euros per share

* Is confident that 2017 will be a good year

* Revenue and earnings are again expected to increase significantly in 2017