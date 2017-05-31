May 31 Bechtle AG

* Says ‍wins NATO contract.

* Says Nnato Communications and Information (NCI) agency has accepted Bechtle's bid for a framework contract to fulfil its it component needs​

* Says ‍framework contract will amount to up to 45 million euros​

* Says contract has a duration of five years and includes option of two one-year renewals​