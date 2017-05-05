BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 Becton Dickinson And Co
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Becton Dickinson and Co - commenced offers to exchange all outstanding notes issued by Bard for up to $1.15 billion aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by BD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.