BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
May 19 Becton Dickinson And Co
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* Becton Dickinson and Co - BD announced has amended exchange offer and consent solicitation in respect of Bard's 3.000% notes due 2026
* Becton Dickinson -amendment to extend withdrawal rights for exchange offer, consent solicitation through to expiration date of exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.