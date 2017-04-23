April 24 C R Bard Inc

* BD to acquire Bard for $24 billion

* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson

* BD will acquire Bard for $317.00 per bard common share in cash and stock

* Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Approximately $300 million of estimated annual, pre-tax, run-rate cost synergies are expected by fiscal year 2020 for Becton Dickinson

* BD also expects to benefit from revenue synergies beginning in fiscal year 2019

* Transaction is expected to improve BD's gross margins by approximately 300 basis points in fiscal year 2018

* Deal expected to increase BD's earnings per share growth trajectory to mid-teens, and generate strong cash flow

* Bd expects to contribute approximately $1.7 billion of available cash to fund transaction

* BD also expects to fund deal with about $10 billion of new debt and about $4.5 billion of equity and equity linked securities

* At deal closing, Bard shareholders will own approximately 15 percent of combined company

* Bard shareholders will also receive $8 billion of BD common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: