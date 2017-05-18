May 18 Becton Dickinson And Co

* Becton Dickinson - Issued notices of redemption for all $1.7 billion of its 1.800% notes due Dec 15, 2017, 5.000% notes due May 15, 2019 and 6.375% notes due Aug 1, 2019

* Becton Dickinson - Also issued notices of redemption for certain other notes issued by its unit Carefusion Corp Source text: (bit.ly/2rvtiZv) Further company coverage: