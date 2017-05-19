May 19 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:

* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing

* Approved reduction in value of target compensation of CEO from $16.9 million to $14.55 million, or approximately 14 pct

* Changes in executive compensation includes no increase in base salary of CEO

* Approved approximate 50 pct reduction in co-chairmen compensation

* On May 4, determined fiscal 2017 compensation of non-employee directors will be reduced by 10 pct from amounts in prior fiscal year

* On May 10, 2017, company amended its amended by-laws to include a new section providing for proxy access

* Salary of Warren Eisenberg, Leonard Feinstein, co-chairmen, to be $550,000, 50 pct of their average salary over 3-year period prior to election

* Compensation committee determined for fiscal 2017 to eliminate stock options for Eisenberg and Feinstein

* Compensation committee determined for fiscal 2017 to eliminate stock options for Eisenberg and Feinstein

* Compensation committee also determined for fiscal 2017 to reduce psu awards for eisenberg and feinstein by about one-third