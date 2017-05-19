PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
May 19 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
* Approved reduction in value of target compensation of CEO from $16.9 million to $14.55 million, or approximately 14 pct
* Changes in executive compensation includes no increase in base salary of CEO
* Approved approximate 50 pct reduction in co-chairmen compensation
* On May 4, determined fiscal 2017 compensation of non-employee directors will be reduced by 10 pct from amounts in prior fiscal year
* On May 10, 2017, company amended its amended by-laws to include a new section providing for proxy access
* Salary of Warren Eisenberg, Leonard Feinstein, co-chairmen, to be $550,000, 50 pct of their average salary over 3-year period prior to election
* Compensation committee determined for fiscal 2017 to eliminate stock options for Eisenberg and Feinstein
* Compensation committee also determined for fiscal 2017 to reduce psu awards for eisenberg and feinstein by about one-third Source text (bit.ly/2rmMQ5Q) Further company coverage:
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.