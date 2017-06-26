US STOCKS- Wall St set to open lower as tech selloff bites
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.50 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
June 26 Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc
* Bee vectoring announces private placement
* Bee vectoring technologies international - to undertake non-brokered private placement to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to c$2 million
* Bee vectoring technologies international inc - will apply net proceeds of offering to support its commercialization plans for u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing